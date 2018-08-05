Advisor Kumar visits Kashmir Skills and Simulation Centre Tangmarg

Hails capacity building initiatives for JK’s health professionals
Rising Kashmir NewsBARAMULLA, AUGUST 04:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today visited Kashmir Skills and Simulation Centre, Dhobiwan Tangmarg and lauded the role played by the Centre in enhancing the capabilities of health professionals working in various Medicare institutions of the State.
Advisor was accompanied by Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education, Dr Pawan Kotwal, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Nasir Naqash, Director General Health Services Kashmir, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, and other senior officers of the Health department.
The Advisor inspected Basic Life Support Lab, High Altitude Lab, Airway Management Lab, SIM MAN lab, Skill Lab, Model Labour Room, Library and Resource Section. During the inspection, he was briefed about the working and importance of these labs.
The Advisor was informed that the aim of establishment of the centre was to have a Human Resources Management of the Health Services on modern lines and to enhance the skill levels of health professionals by way of simulation-based trainings so that the staff becomes capable of handling patients as per current norms. He was informed that sustained and continuous supervision of the work done output reporting at all levels of the health administration is being done at the centre
DG Health Services informed the advisor that since the establishment of the institution, the centre has trained 14659 medic and paramedic staff in 424 programs including Basic Life support, Advanced Cardiac Trauma Course, Emergency Room Trauma Course, Obstetrical Skill Training and Skill Birth Attendance.
He said the trainings have improved the capacities of the healthcare personnel to deliver better services. He said a further enhancement of the Skill and Simulation Centre is under process and a comprehensive training process based on identified skill gaps will be continued at the centre
The advisor also interacted with the staff and the trainees to get the feedback. He expressed satisfaction over the working of the centre and urged to upgrade the institution to further improve the human resource of the Health Department so as to make them prepared to modern challenges in the sector.
He said that such training programmes are the need of the hour and will help to save more lives. Emphasizing the significance of equipping common masses with such skills, he said that there is a dire need of involvement of other stakeholders to build up skilled trainers under the professional instructors. He said all of these steps ultimately lead to decrease in mortality rate.