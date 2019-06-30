Advisor Kumar visits GMC Srinagar, interacts with HoDs

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar Saturday visited Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar and reviewed its functioning and interacted with all Heads of Department (HoDs) who apprised him about the services being provided to the people by their respective departments.

The official spokesperson said the meeting was attended by Principal GMC Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Kaiser Ahmed, all HoDs besides senior faculty members of this health institution.

Principal GMC gave a detailed presentation regarding overall functioning of this health institution besides various issues pertaining to the development of the medical facility which need immediate intervention of the government were also put forth for their resolution.

The HoDs present in the meeting informed the Advisor about the functioning of their respective departments and other activities relating to the patient care services.

Addressing the meeting, the Advisor stressed on providing quality health care services to the people visiting this health institution for their treatment. He asked the administration and senior faculty members to create a patient-friendly atmosphere so that patients would not face any inconvenience during their stay in the hospital.

On the occasion, the Advisor also gave best wishes to Principal GMC Prof. (Dr.) Kaiser Ahmed whose superannuation is due on June 30. He thanked Dr Kaiser for the services he has rendered to this institution and also requested him to help the institution even after his retirement through long service experience.

While acknowledging the outstanding contribution of Dr Kaiser, the Advisor conveyed his best wishes to him and prayed for his good health and success post-retirement life.