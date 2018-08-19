Advisor Kumar visits drug de-addiction centre PCR

Srinagar, Aug 18:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today visited Drug De-addiction Center at PCR Kashmir and took stock of the various facilities being provided to the patients.
Advisor K Vijay Kumar was accompanied by DGP Shri S.P Vaid-IPS, DG Health Services Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Special DGP, V.K Singh-IPS, ADGP L&O/Security/SDRF, Munir Ahmad Khan-IPS, IGP Kashmir S.P Pani-IPS, DIG CKR, V.K Birdi-IPS, SSP Srinagar, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, SSP PCR Kashmir, Shahid Mehraj and other staff officers of the DDC.
Advisor accompanied by the other officials went around the DDC and reviewed various sections functional at the center. Advisor interacted with the counselors in the outpatient department and with the team of doctors and medical officers working at the center. He also reviewed the working of IPD and OPD at the DDC.
The Advisor also interacted with the patients admitted at the DDC and sort their views about the facilities being provided at DDC. Advisor was impressed about the quality of interventions provided by the team of dedicated professionals for restoring normalcy in the lives of substance abusers.
Advisor was briefed in detail about the dimensions assumed by the scourge of drug addiction in Kashmir valley. Later advisor also interacted with the families of substance abusers and was satisfied to know that the center is making positive contribution for the betterment of society.