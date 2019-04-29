About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Kumar Visits Dargah, SKIMS

Advisor to Governor J&K K Vijay Kumar Sunday visited Dargah Sharief Hazratbal and SKIMS Soura.
At Dargah Sharief Hazratbal, K Vijay Kumar went around the shrine and took stock of various amenities and facilities available for the devotees who visit the shrine for prayers on daily basis. K Vijay Kumar also paid obeisance at the Shrine and met with the caretakers of the shrine.
Later K Vijay Kumar visited Constable Feroz Ahmad at SKIMS Hospital Soura who was injured in a terror attack at Chanpora Srinagar and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. He also visited DySP (Security) Khursheed Ahmad who is also undergoing treatment at the hospital. K Vijay Kumar has prayed for the speedy recovery of both the policemen.

 

 

