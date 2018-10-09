Advisor Kumar visits Armed Police Hqrs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 08:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar visited Armed Police Headquarters here on Monday to review the functioning of one of the important wings of Jammu Kashmir Police.
The official spokesperson said the Advisor was received by ADGP Armed, A K Choudhary, IGP IR/Armed, S A Watali and other senior officers. On reaching the Armed Police Headquarters, the Advisor was presented a guard of honour by a contingent of the armed police.
Later, K Vijay Kumar convened a meeting with the senior officers where ADGP Armed A K Choudhary gave a detailed resume about the functioning of Armed Police, besides infrastructural facilities available in different districts of the State. According to the official spokesperson, threadbare discussions were held on various issues including, working of Armed Battalions, role & duties assigned to them, strengthening of the Armed Police, steps to be taken for the augmentation of human resource, development & up-gradation of infrastructure, training activities, welfare initiatives and other service related issues.
The Advisor held interaction with the Commandants of Armed Police Battalions based in Kashmir Division and enquired about working and services they have been delivering in various fronts. The spokesperson said that he also sought suggestions from the officers for further strengthening this organ of police organization and for the augmentation of facilities to the personnel.
Addressing the Armed Police officers, the Advisor stressed upon the officers to ensure the standards of discipline are maintained and better training for the police personals. He said, “Alertness is required while performing the duty by a police personnel which not only ensures his own safety but also of people presents around him.
Regarding the facilities being provided to the police personals, the Advisor asked the officers to ensure that food of high standard is being provided. He asked for taking steps to further improve the food quality.
The Advisor appreciated the officers/other ranks for performing their duties and continuously working for the welfare of the people. He told the officers to always keep the morale of themselves and their subordinates high no matter in what conditions they are put in to perform services. “The high morale will help you in doing your job efficiently and making others follow you,” he added.
K Vijay Kumar assured the ADGP Armed and other officers for the government support in wherever required to resolve the issues for the betterment of police force.