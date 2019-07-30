Advisor Kumar to meet public today

July 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As part of weekly public hearing program initiated by the Governor’s administration, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar will meet public on July 30, 2019 (Tuesday), at J&K Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonwar from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Deputations and individuals desirous of meeting the Advisor are requested to reach the said venue and get registered their grievances, demands and issues with the government for their redressal.