Advisor Kumar to meet people today

June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar will be available to meet public deputations, individuals on June 25 (Tuesday) from 3:30 to 4:30 pm at his office chamber in Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

Public delegations and individuals who want to meet Advisor Kumar and bring their grievances, concerns to the notice of the government for their redressal are requested to visit the said venue at given time.