Advisor Kumar to meet people at Jammu on July 23

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar will hold this week's public hearing programme at Jammu on Tuesday (July 23).
The public delegations, deputations, organizations and individuals are hereby advised to reach Convention Centre, Jammu on Tuesday from 10:00 am to 11:30 am to meet Advisor K Vijay Kumar and register grievances for their redressal.
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar will hold this week's public hearing programme at Jammu on Tuesday (July 23).
The public delegations, deputations, organizations and individuals are hereby advised to reach Convention Centre, Jammu on Tuesday from 10:00 am to 11:30 am to meet Advisor K Vijay Kumar and register grievances for their redressal.