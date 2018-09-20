About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Advisor Kumar to hear public grievances in Srinagar every Tuesday

Srinagar, Sep 19:

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar will now be hearing to public grievances at JK Governor's Grievance Cell in Srinagar on every Tuesday instead of Wednesday.
The government order issued in this regard reads, 'K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor shall now hear to public grievances on every Tuesday in Srinagar at Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Sonwar from 10:00 to 12:00 pm, instead of on Wednesday.
The general public is hereby advised to visit JKGGC on every Tuesday to meet the Advisor K Vijay Kumar for registering their grievances/demands and timely resolution.

 

 

