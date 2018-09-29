Advisor Kumar reviews status of projects undertaken by IT Deptt

Pitches for creating enabling environment for e-Governance service delivery
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 28:
With a view to review the status of various projects undertaken by the Information Technology department in the state, Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar Friday convened a meeting with the senior officers.
The meeting was attended by Secretary IT, Saugat Biswas and other senior officers of the department.
A detailed presentation was made by Secretary IT highlighting all projects taken up during the past along with their status report and also informed the meeting about the proposed projects to be taken up in coming time.
The projects which were completed by the department include Centralized Personnel Information System (CPIS), ICT for Masses, Human Resource Management System, Digitization of Demarcation of Forest Records, e-Public Distribution System (e-PDS) and CSC 1.0. The Advisor held threadbare discussion on various aspects of these projects including their use, after use results and any other technical issue related to them.
With regard to updated information on Centralized Personnel Information System (CPIS), the meeting was informed about the efforts being made by the departments to regular update the information of their employees in the system. Other benefits of this system were also highlighted during the meeting.
It was proposed in the meeting that since the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) is being implemented to mark the attendance of government employees; the Human Resource Management System may be converted into Visitor Management system at Civil Secretariat Jammu/Srinagar as already done in Central Ministries.
The Advisor asked the Secretary IT to discuss the proposal with other concerned departments and to furnish the feasibility report to his office.
While informing about the ongoing projects of IT department, the Secretary told the meeting that Aadhaar Enrollment project is still underway and 10344713 Aadhar Cards have been issued out of total population of 12541302 which 82.49 % of population as per Census 2011.
Presently there are 237 Enrolment Centre and recently, the SOP for enrollment in J&K was summarily revised and simplified for ease of residents and reducing scope of corruption, the meeting was informed.
Regarding details of Civil Secretariat Wi-Fi & LAN project, it was given out that it is successfully implemented at Civil Secretariat Jammu/Srinagar and extended to Legislative Complexes. The department has recently processed tender for up-gradation of Wi-Fi for Civil Secretariat, Srinagar which is expected to be finalized within a couple of weeks.
While discussing the functioning of State Data Center (SDC), the Advisor was briefed about the project and informed that it was started in 2013 with approved project cost of Rs 37.05 crore. It was told that the SDC operates 24x7 and currently 50 websites & 30 applications are deployed at SDC from different government departments.
With regard to establishment of SDC at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar, the Special Secretary IT raised various issues with the Advisor which further needs to be taken up with concerned departments mainly availability of space.
The Advisor stressed for ensuring security of data stored and proper back up of State Data Centre.
The meeting was further told that AEBAS has been implemented in 39 Administrative departments, Legislative Assembly and Council covering 2499 employees.
Further all field offices are being brought under AEBAS and at present, 257 registered office locations are added and 419775 employees registered with AEBAS.
While discussing another important project called State Services Delivery Gateway, it was given out that it got approved and started in 2009 with a total outlay of Rs 9.69 crore out of which Rs 4.95 crore have been allocated by GoI.
Presently, 9 G2C Services have been launched and being offered under SSDG to citizens while another 17 services have been developed, deployed on State portal for testing and will be launched shortly.
K Vijay Kumar asked the department to ensure making these services qualitative by making them employee/citizen friendly.
The meeting also discussed various other ongoing projects including File Tracking System, Capacity Building, e-Prisons, Online APRs of KAS officers, PMGDISHA, e-District, e-Office and Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) and others.
Addressing the officers, the Advisor asked for focusing on Capacity Building for the employees on regular basis as per the present needs and requirement. Under ESDM, he asked to compile a data of trainees who gets employment after given training under the project so that the study would further help in making a success.
For achieving better results under PMGDISHA, the Advisor asked for adopting some interesting mode to attract people for computer training.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were also made on future projects of the department along with important issues related to them.