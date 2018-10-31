Advisor Kumar reviews security scenario in Kashmir

Srinagar:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Tuesday visited Police Headquarters (PHQ) Srinagar and chaired a meeting to review the overall security scenario in the Kashmir division.
The meeting was attended by Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, ADGP Law, Order and Security Muneer Ahmed Khan, IGP Kashmir S P Pani, Range DIGs of Kashmir Zone, DIG CRPF, DIG SSB, Commandants of Armed, IRP, CRPF & SSB, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, Zonal SPs and other concerned.
During the meeting, Advisor Kumar took a comprehensive review of the present security scenario. He also discussed various measures undertaken to further enhance the security in Kashmir.
DGP Dilbag Singh and senior police officers including ADGP Law & Order and IGP Kashmir briefed the Advisor regarding overall security scenario and other issues pertaining to the present security scenario. The measures put in place by the various security agencies to check activities of unlawful elements were also discussed in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Kumar stressed upon enhancing coordination among the security agencies to maintain vigil against inimical forces and to maintain peace in the state. “There is always a scope for the improvement and every possible step in this regard must be taken to strengthen the security grid in the state,” he added. All the field officers briefed the meeting about the security situation in their respective areas and also gave their inputs and suggestions to further the atmosphere of peace and strengthen security grid in the valley.