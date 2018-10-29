Advisor Kumar reviews security arrangements in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 28:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, on Sunday reviewed the security arrangements in connection with Darbar Move in a meeting here at Police Headquarters.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, DGP, Dilbagh Singh, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu, Dr S D Singh, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Commissioner JMC, Arvind Kotwal, SSP Jammu, Vivek Gupta and other senior officers from Police, Army, CRPF, BSF and Civil Administration.
During the meeting, the Advisor was informed about the arrangements being made in winter capital, the official said.
The Advisor emphasized on making foolproof security arrangements at Civil Secretariat, Raj Bhawan Jammu and other vital installations and VIP residences.
The Advisor asked the concerned functionaries to ensure enhanced security measures with deployment of adequate security and police personnel in district Jammu including border areas besides ensuring law and order arrangement in and around Civil Secretariat and at all the important areas in Jammu City.
The concerned functionaries were directed to maintain alertness and coordination among themselves, the official added.
At the outset, the IGP Jammu briefed the Advisor about the security arrangements being made for the Darbar Move.
He informed that the security at Police stations and entry points of Jammu city has been strengthened. He said the Traffic Department was asked to work out a comprehensive plan to ensure the smooth traffic movements in the City.