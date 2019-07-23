Advisor Kumar reviews progress on land cases of Army, CRPF, Police

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar today reviewed the progress on pending land acquisition cases of Army, CRPF and Police here at a meeting with concerned officers.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu gave a detailed presentation on all the land related cases of Army, CRPF, and Police. He also apprised of the present status of each pending land case.

The Advisor asked the concerned officers to evolve an effective mechanism for speedy disposal off of these pending land acquisition cases.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Special DG CRPF, IGP Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, VC JDA besides senior officers of Army and other concerned departments.