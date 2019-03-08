About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 08, 2019

Advisor Kumar reviews implementation of Wular Lake conservation

Stresses on effective, outcome-based monitoring of project

 Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today took stock of the working of Wular Conservation & Monitoring Authority (WUCMA).
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Forests Manoj Kumar Diwedi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Executive Director WUCMA.
The issues faced in the implementation of the project were put forth by the officials and instant directions were given by the Advisor to redress the same.
He was appraised by the WUCMA authorities about the progress made so far about the conservation of this fresh water lake. A PowerPoint presentation was given by the WUCMA officials detailing out the steps taken for the preservation of this lake. They highlighted that modern machinery has been acquired for the dredging of the lake which was done manually earlier. The other aspects of the conservation of this lake were deliberated upon threadbare with the Advisor by the participating officials.
It was also decided that a high level committee would be framed under Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to look for the scope and procedure for achieving the results in a time-bound manner. The committee would give its recommendations and result-oriented timelines would be framed as per the same.
It was revealed by the WUCMA authorities that out of Rs 60 crore made available under the 13thFinance Commission Rs 45.94 crores have been spent so far.
The advisor directed the officials to effectively use rest of the funds without letting them getting lapsed. It was also given in the meeting that both the internal and external monitoring of the project is to be implemented for the better results. He impressed upon the project implementing agency to use modern technology for securing quick and tangible results.
The meeting focused on the roadmap for the achievement of targets fixed already. It was deliberated upon that the willow trees inside the lake had to be removed for the proper conservation and dredging of the lake. The progress regarding regular monitoring of the work should be geo-tagged employing Information Technology tools, satellite imagery, photography and video filming.

