Advisor Kumar reviews functioning of Youth Services & Sports Deptt

Focus on carrying out activities involving more youth; Develop Sports infra for producing best players
SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 08:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar Monday convened a meeting to review the activities being carried out by the Youth Services & Sports department in the state and the its efforts for development of sports infrastructure, promotion of sports among school students.
The meeting was attended by Secretary YS&S Sarmad Hafeez, Director General YS&S Dr Saleem-Ur-Rehman and other concerned officers.
DG YS&S gave a brief resume of the activities that are being carried out by the department at various levels.
It was informed that this year upto month of September, 80262 boys and 41418 girls from Jammu division while as 103244 boys and 53578 girls from Kashmir division making total of 183506 boys and 95059 girls from the state participated in domestic competitions in various disciplines.
The meeting was given overview of division and district wise report of activities conducted at school, zonal, district, division and state level till September 2018.
In Kashmir division, Budgam, Anantnag and Baramulla districts tops in the number of participation from boys and girls in these competitions and in Jammu division, Jammu, Kathua and Rajouri finds top three places in the participation from both boys and girls, DG YS&S informed.
Reacting on the less participation from the girls, the Advisor directed the department to take necessary steps in attracting more girls towards games by providing them secure environment along with all necessary facilities.
While giving the details of the initiative taken by Ministry of YA&S, GoI, Let’s Play Football Competitions, it was told that around 54702 students and non-students players have registered and the competitions has been completed at Inter School Zonal level and Inter-Zonal District Level wherein 27845 boys and 15088 girls participated.
The State level competitions shall be conducted in the month of November 2018.
Under Sports for Peace and Development under Khelo India Scheme, the DG YS&S said that the programme is going good at district level and effective strategy to be made further for involvement of more youth.
The Advisor underlined the need of properly utilizing the funds available for developing the sports infra at block level and geo-tagging the developed assets.
Medal tally reflecting the performance of the players from the state for the year 2017-18 was also presented in the meeting. It was told that 12 boys and 12 girls won gold medal, 20 boys and 08 girls won silver while as 34 bronze have been won by boys and 39 by girls in various disciplines.
Reacting on the performance and medal tally, the Advisor said that the youth of our state has tremendous talent which needs to be polished by providing proper coaching and facilities. Sports infrastructure at every level needs to be developed so that more and more players can be produced who can further be provided specialized coaching in their interested disciplines, he added.
There is a qualitative improvement in the performance of the players at various levels in comparison to the last year, the Advisor said adding that further steps needs to be taken for ensuring that our players performs outstanding at different levels of competitions.
The meeting also held threadbare discussion on how to further engage youth in sports activities and initiatives to be taken in this regard.
DG YS&S also presented proposals for the development of sports infrastructure including construction of Indoor Sports Complex in every district, creation of cycle and walk paths on around lakes, parks and in every panchayat on convergence mode and others. The department is also focusing on providing training of basic life support to the students by way of conducting BLS camp, the meeting was informed. The Advisor stressed on this already taken initiative and asked for training students on regular basis.
During the meeting, functioning of Physical Education College Ganderbal was also discussed along with the related issues. Various other issues including shortage of human resource in the department at cutting edge level and steps to augment the staff were also discussed in the meeting.
The Advisor assured all kind of support to the department in promotion of sports activities and making sports facilities accessible to every student/player for their overall development.