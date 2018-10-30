Advisor Kumar reviews BSF’s operational preparedness along IB

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 29:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Monday visited BSF HQ Paloura Camp Jammu and International Border in Samba/Kathua Sector to take stock of the operational preparedness in prevailing security scenario.
According to an official, at the BSF Headquarters, the Advisor was welcomed by ADG BSF Western Command Kamal Nayan Choubey and IG BSF Jammu Frontier Ram Awtar.
On the occasion, IG BSF gave a detailed briefing about its functioning and the various measures being undertaken by BSF to further strengthen the Border domination grid.
The Advisor stressed on the importance of synergy between all the security agencies working in the region and with the civil administration as well.
He asked BSF to prioritize the issues of concern/proposals to be taken up with the Civil Administration and assured of speedy action on part of State Govt.
IGP Jammu S D S Jamwal and SSP Jammu were also present on the occasion.
Later, K Vijay Kumar visited various BOPs including Londi (Tapan) and Katao as well as Tarna and Bein Nallahs to see the border domination on ground. During the, he was highly impressed by the job being done by BSF and appreciated for their efforts in maintaining and guarding the borders.
The Advisor also held interaction with BSF officers and jawans deployed in field and appreciated the enthusiasm and spirit displayed by bordermen while maintaining the sanctity of the International border and in instilling a sense of security among the border populace. “The government recognizes BSF’s unparalleled contribution towards national security and is always eager to address its concern,” he said while interacting with the BSF men.