Advisor Kumar reviews arrangements for smooth conduct of all matches to be played at TRC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25
: Advisor K Vijay Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the preparations and arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of I-League Football matches to be played at TRC Stadium.
The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, Secretary Youth Services & Sports Sarmad Hafeez, DIG Central V K Virdhi, DG YS&S Dr Saleeur-Rehman, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Kunzes Dolma, Commissioner SMC Peerzadah Hafeezullah, Secretary J&K Sports Council Dr Naseem Javeed Choudhary, Chief Engineer’s PHE Abdul Wajid, SE PDD Aijaz Ahamd and SP Traffic, Al-Tahir Geelani.
Football I-League is being organized by National Football Federation in association with JK State Sports Council. Local team of Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) would be playing its 10 matches against other renowned Football teams of the country at TRC Stadium in Srinagar.
Secretary Youth Services & Sports briefed the meeting about the details regarding I-League matches to be played at Synthetic Turf Stadium, TRC in Srinagar from November 6, 2018.
The Advisor took department wise review of the arrangements to be put in place by various departments for the smooth conduct of matches.
During the meeting, the Health department was directed to ensure presence of doctors and paramedical team who would remain at the venue during the match days.
The Advisor discussed with police officers in detail about the transportation arrangement of teams to the venue and the security plan to be put in place for the players and the audience at the stadium. It was also decided that attention should also be given to crowd management keeping mind high number of visitors expected to witness the matches.
Secretary YS&S informed the meeting that volunteers from Football Association, Sports Council & NYC would be deployed at the stadium for the convenience of the audience. Sports persons from Armed Police will also be present for rendering their services in managing crowd and assisting the people.
Srinagar Municipal Corporation was asked to conduct cleanliness drive at the stadium and deployment of mobile toilets for male and female at the venue.
PDD department was directed for ensuring uninterrupted power supply besides arranging a gen set for emergency purpose, while as PHE department was told to provide additional water tankers at the venue on all match days.
With regard to provide easy access to the stadium, department of Sports was asked to create additional entrance for the people so that they easily enter the stadium to witness matches.
Secretary YS&S further told the meeting that all the matches would be telecast by Star Sports Channel live. It was asked that a separate enclosure should be created for media persons coming to the stadium for covering the sports event.
To ensure all necessary arrangements made available for the matches, the Advisor asked Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to review them personally well in advance before starting the matches at TRC in Srinagar.
The Advisor asked all the departments to coordinate effectively and to provide all kind of required support to each other for making the tournament success here in Srinagar.