Advisor Kumar listens to public issues, demands

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 03:
To bring the demands and grievances to the notice of the government, various public delegations and individuals today met the Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar at Civil Secretariat.
The deputations and individuals hailing various parts of the state met the Advisor Kumar and brought their problems into his notice and sought their redressal.
During the public hearing, a representative of Pinnacle Cancer Care Centre submitted a proposal for establishing Cancer Care Centre on PPP Model/Collaborative Services at Government Hospital in Jammu & Kashmir.
A delegation of Dental Post Graduates met the Advisor and requested for his intervention in consideration of post of B-Grade Dental Consultants in Health Department.
Self Help Group of Engineers Association urges for release of pending payments against the work done by them for government department.
A delegation of Un-employed ISM Pharmacists requested the Advisor for the advertisement of the posts of Pharmacists at State level rather than district level.
The representatives of Rural Artisan Welfare Society, an NGO sought the intervention of the Advisor in clearing of the projects already submitted with the government for approval.
Meanwhile, the delegation of the employees of Indian Telephone Industry Srinagar presented their issues and demands to the Advisor for their redressal.
Various individuals also met the Advisor and registered their grievances and issues for their resolution.
The Advisor assured the people for redressal of all their genuine grievances and said that every genuine issue/demand would be resolved on priority. He said that the grievances registered would be forwarded to the concerned department for their resolve in timely manner.