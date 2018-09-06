Advisor Kumar listens to public grievances

Several delegations, individuals register issues for redressal
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 05:
As part of State Administration's initiative to resolve the people’s grievances, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, held a public durbar at Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, here today.
Several public delegations, deputations and organizations met the Advisor and apprised him of their grievances, issues and demands and sought their early redressal.
The deputations included delegation of All J&K Government Pharmacists Association, HDF workers, casual labours working in CAMPA, PEC/BME operators/Supervisors working for Aadhar Project in J&K, Political Migrants, besides dozens of other delegations flagged several issues faced by them and sought their redressal.
A delegation of All J&K Government Pharmacists Association sought Advisors intervention in conducting DPC for clearance of their cases and some other service related issues.
The delegation of HDF Workers met the Advisor and requested for their engagement and regularization, political migrants presented their issues before the Advisor and requested for a suitable accommodation.
A group of casual labours working in CAMPA put forth their concern and sought Advisor’s intervention for regularization of their services. Besides, PEC/BME operators/Supervisors working for Aadhar Project in J&K requested for continuation of their Aadhar services contract.
Meanwhile, many public deputations from various districts of Kashmir division met the Advisor and put forward various issues of public importance.
Several individuals also met the Advisor and registered their grievances and demands, which mainly include proper water and power supply, flood relief, health services, road connectivity etc.
Advisor K Vijay Kumar gave them a patient hearing and assured that their grievances/demands would be examined and the concerned departments will be asked to redress all of their genuine concerns.
He assured the delegations that issues pertaining to the other departments out of his charge will be forwarded to the concerned for their timely redressal.