Advisor Kumar launches ‘Har Kadam, Ham Kadam’

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today launched a program “Har Kadam, Ham Kadam’, an initiative by the Srinagar district administration under which wheelchairs are to be distributed to specially-abled persons at their doorsteps free of cost.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, ADC Srinagar K K Sidha, CMO Srinagar Dr Talat Jabeen and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

The Advisor launched the programme by flagging of a special vehicle at civil secretariat, which will deliver the wheelchairs to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps free of cost.

DC Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary while apprising the Advisor about this initiative informed that to help the specially abled persons of the district, public was requested to register themselves with the district administration after which around 300 requests were made during last 10 days by such people from various parts of the district.

He further informed that to ensure home delivery of wheelchairs, a committee was constituted under the control of jurisdictional Tehsildars involving representatives from Social Welfare, Health and Revenue department. The committee was asked to complete the process of distribution of wheelchairs within 15 days.

It was also informed that among the registered beneficiaries, the students belonging to poor families would also be sponsored for free education for a period of one year. Expenses for books and other things will be incurred by the district administration, the DC said.

District Social Welfare Officer is designated as Nodal Officer for implementation of the programme and he is also being directed to monitor the process of distribution of wheelchairs to the beneficiaries.

Complimenting the Srinagar district administration for this noble initiative they have taken, the Advisor said that other districts of the state should replicate this initiative in their respective districts and also data of such specially abled persons be compiled for ready reference.

He said that this initiative of Srinagar district administration would surely bring a smile on the faces of all identified beneficiaries and make them able to walk with the help of wheelchairs easily.

Kumar also enquired from CMO Srinagar about the age-group of the beneficiaries who registered themselves for this programme and the reasons for their disability.