Advisor Kumar is also an author now

Releases ‘Veerappan: Chasing the Brigand’ in Delhi
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar who has authored the book Veerappan: Chasing the Brigand, shared his personal experiences while heading the Special Task Force in Tamil Nadu which led to ‘Operation Cocoon’ eliminating sandalwood smuggler Veerappan in 2004.
The Advisor participated in an event held in national capital today in which he threw light on many aspects of Operation Cocoon while having conversation with Nripjit Singh Chawla, CEO Omniconsult Management Advisory.
During the conversation, K Vijay Kumar a former IPS officer who has successfully penned down his account of nabbing Veerappan in his book, shared about the pre-operation preparations, role of his strong team and about the action packed days of ‘Operation Cocoon’.
“For achieving better results while undertaking any kind of operation, you need a strong and dedicated team which leads to become as integrated work force”, he said.
Discussing about the preparations for the Operation Cocoon, K Vijay Kumar said that the whole team had to undergo through a grilling regimen including a notable innovation, the one minute drill inspired by the one minute manager series.
“The one minute drill is a pack of speed, perfection and stress management and the only idea was to ensure that the team is alert at all times”, he added.
He also discussed about the challenging assignments he had undertaken during his tenure in Maoist area and in J&K.
Referring to the need of upgraded infrastructure in police department, he quipped that it is the motivation, human resource powered with human touch and personal presence which matters the most.
Meanwhile, several questions were also taken from the floor related to Operation Cocoon and present security scenario.
The event was attended by large number of book lovers who were enthralled and enlightened through this conversation.