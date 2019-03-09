About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Kumar interacts with young skiers

30 female skiers participate in YSS ski course 

Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar Friday visited Gulmarg to take stock of the arrangements made for the conduct of the ski course for female students being organised by Youth Services and Sports.
Youth Services and Sports Department's third consecutive training course about the basics of Skiing for the current year began a few days back at ski destination Gulmarg.
Kumar was accompanied by Director General of the Department of Youth Services and Sports Dr Saleem ur Rehman, OSD to advisor Anil Sharma, SSP Baramulla, SDM Gulmarg and other senior officers.
The last edition of Youth Services and Sports Department's Skiing course for the year is being attended by student trainees from the districts of Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Kulgam. 11 female students from Government College of Physical Education Ganderbal are also receiving training about the basics of the game in the course.
While providing details to the Advisor about the courses being run by the Department Of Youth Services and Sports in skiing, DG YSS said that this year two batches of boys which comprised of students from different districts of the state completed basic training in skiing.
He said trained ski instructors of the Department are providing coaching to the trainees in the most proficient manner.
Kumar expressed happiness over the participation of the young girls in the training course and spoke about the importance of games and sports for girls. He stressed about taking all such efforts which could help in attracting girls towards games and sports.
He also directed the concerned officers to keep toilet facilities available for tourists, officials and skiers on slope.
Olympian Gul Mustafa Dev, Warden Gulmarg Hutments of Youth Services and Sports Department Hilal Ahmed and other officals of the Department of Youth Services and Sports were also present on this occasion.

