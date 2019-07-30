Advisor Kumar inspects progress of dev works at GMC Anantnag, nursing college

July 30, 2019 |

Directs executing agencies to expedite pace work for timely completion of projects

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar accompanied by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo Monday reviewed the progress of various ongoing works at Government Medical College, Anantnag being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 139 crore.

Kumar directed the executing agency to ensure the completion of seven blocks of the medical college by May 2020, and directed expediting the pace works for timely completion.

He was informed that JKPCC has already completed construction of two lecture halls, besides labs in district hospital Anantnag as the makeshift arrangement for making GMC Anantnag functional.

The MD and GM JKPCC informed the Advisor about the pace of works going on administrative block, academic blocks, boys/girls hostel and labs of the college. They also informed that an expenditure of Rs. 56 crore has been made against an availability of 108.6 crore, so far.

The advisor also visited Nursing College Janglatmandi, under execution by JK Housing Board at an estimated cost of Rs 4.50 crore. The Executive Engineer JK Housing Board informed that the construction work will be completed by the end of November 2019, however, the make shift arrangement has been made in old hospital building for which the necessary repairs and renovation work will be completed by the end of August 2019.

District Development Commissioner Anantnag Khalid Jahangir, Principal GMC Anantnag, SSP Anantnag, CMO Anantnag and other officers from district administration also accompanied the advisor.



