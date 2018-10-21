Advisor Kumar inspects Govt hospitals in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 20:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar Saturday visited various government hospitals in the city to take the stock of health facilities being provided to the patients in these health institutions.
The official spokesperson said during the visit, Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education Atal Dulloo, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma, CMO Srinagar and other concerned officers accompanied the Advisor.
The Advisors visited Gousia Hospital, JLNM Hospital and Psychiatric Hospital where he interacted with the patients and enquired about the medical facilities that are being provided to them.
He also visited various wards and other facilities in these hospitals including x-ray, lab etc and was briefed by the concerned doctors about their functioning.
The advisor directed the hospital authorities to ensure that every person visiting these hospitals must be provided with the best medical treatment and other related facilities. He asked for taking all necessary measures to make these health institutions best in terms of becoming model health institutions in the state by adopting best patient-friendly practices.