March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Kumar inaugurates DNA, Cyber Forensic Divisions at FSL Srinagar

‘New facilities to boost criminal justice system in JK’

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today inaugurated DNA Division and Cyber Forensic Division at Forensic Science Lab (FSL) at Bemina, here today.
The inaugural event was attended by Director FSL J&K Anad Kumar Jain , Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan, IG Kashmir S P Pani, Joint Director FSL J&K Shahul Ahmad Kant and other concerned officers, staff of FSL Srinagar.
The newly inaugurated DNA and Cyber Forensic Divisions were sanctioned by the government 2015 for boosting the criminal justice system in the state.
Speaking after inaugurating the new divisions, Advisor Kumar said that the facility will undoubtedly improve the rate of conviction especially in cases of heinous crimes. He further said that the present setup will help us in deciphering the identity of an individual thus helping in cases like murder, rape, identification of unidentified and unclaimed bodies apart from identification of mass disaster victims etc.
The laboratory is adorned with the modern sophisticated equipments like genetic analyzer etc, he added.
DNA profiling is a technique in which a DNA profile is generated from the crime scene by taking biological sample to link with the criminal with an extremely high degree of accuracy. Earlier, the cases for DNA tests were sent to other laboratories in other parts of the country like Delhi and Chandigarh resulting into protraction in delivery of justice.
Director FSL J&K Anand Kumar Jain while giving details of the new facilities said that Cyber Forensic Division (CFD) is another highly desirable tool with the mandate of lawful extraction of digital evidence from all types of digital media which form a part of a physical evidence to prove the use of digital devices as a means to convict crime.
Adding to it, he said that the division is now all set to take up the extraction of data from digital devices and related case work at FSL Srinagar.

 

