Advisor Kumar inaugurates Audio-Visual Unit, Studio at Media Complex

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 11:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar inaugurated Audio-Visual Unit and Studio of the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) at Media Complex, here today.
The Audio-Visual Unit and the Recording Studio has been constructed by the R&B Department at a cost of around Rs 1.30 crore.
Secretary Information Sarmad Hafeez, Director Information, Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Special Secretary Information Narinder Singh Bali, Joint Director Information (HQs) Saajid Yehaya Naqash, Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammed Ashraf Hakak, Deputy Director (AV), Rakesh Dubey and other officers of DIPR were present on the occasion.
The newly constructed Studio at Audio Visual Unit is a state-of-the-art facility and is equipped with the latest equipment required for a functional television studio.
After inaugurating the facility, K Vijay Kumar visited the studio and was briefed about its functioning. He interacted with the In-charge Studio and enquired about the equipment including cameras, editing machines, and other gadgets installed there.
Advisor congratulated DIPR for putting such a high-end facility in place and asked for utilizing it properly. It was informed that the Studio will help the department in making special TV programmes highlighting developmental activities of the government. The Advisor also visited the other facilities at the Media Complex including Central Media Centre, Auditorium and Conference Hall with video conferencing facility and appreciated the infrastructure available at the Media Complex.
Director Information, Tariq Ahmad Zargar apprised the Advisor that DIPR is providing these facilities to other departments for conducting programmes and meetings on rent basis. Various kinds of cultural and intellectual activities are being conducted in the Auditorium, Director DIPR informed the Advisor.
It was further told that the Auditorium having 220 seating capacity and 50-seater Conference Hall has been constructed last year.
Meanwhile, the Advisor along with Secretary Information and other officers visited the Media Centre at the Complex. He also interacted with the staff and enquired about the functioning of Central Media Centre.
Later, the Advisor held informal interaction with the journalists and discussed with them the issues confronting them in the smooth discharge of their professional duties.
President, Kashmir Press Club Shuja-ul-Haq also met the Advisor and discussed the issues required to be addressed for the completion of pending works and making the Press Club fully functional.
Secretary Information informed the Advisor that J&K Bank has been requested to provide some financial assistance under its CSR initiative for upgradation of infrastructure at Press Club Srinagar.