Advisor Kumar holds public outreach programme at Palhallan

Review security scenario in Hajin; Says peace prerequisite for development
Review security scenario in Hajin; Says peace prerequisite for development
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR AUGUST 04:
Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar Saturday held a Public Outreach programme at Palhallan in Pattan area of district Baramulla and interacted with the local people to know about their problems.
He was accompanied by Director General Police Dr S P Vaid, IGP Kashmir zone SP Pani, DC Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash and other senior officers of Police and civil administration.
While interacting with the people, Vijay Kumar said peace is prerequisite for the development and sought people’s cooperation in ensuring peaceful atmosphere in the State so that developmental works can be taken at full pace for the welfare of the general masses.
During the interaction, a deputation of Pattan Traders Union demanded road widening in the main market to avoid frequent traffic jams and early completion of left out works of Trauma Hospital Pattan. A deputation of Palhallan demanded regular supply of pure drinking water and upgradation of water supply schemes, establishment of Women’s College, Fire Station and macadamization of roads. They also demanded upgradation of Girls Middle School Palhallan and Ghat Palhallan. They also raised the issue of erratic power supply and demanded up-gradation of local grid station and up-gradation of transformers.
A deputation of youngsters from the area demanded construction of playground in various villages of Palhallan and Pattan.
Delegations from Tapper, Hyderbeigh, Hanjiveera, and other adjoining areas also called on the Advisor and projected their demands and sought redressal of their grievances.
Advisor gave patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into. He also passed on spot directions for redressal of various grievances and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the local population so that their grievances are redressed at the earliest.
He also directed the officers to conduct field visits regularly so as to remain apprised about the problems faced by the people so that same can be projected before the government for quick redressal.
Later the advisor visited Hajin area in district Bandipora and reviewed the security situation with the top police brass during a meeting here.
The meeting was attended by Director General of Police Dr S P Vaid, IGP Kashmir zone SP Pani, DC Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, SP Bandipora and other senior officers of the district.
During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on the prevailing security situation in the district. Kumar stressed on close synergy between security agencies for maintaining peace.