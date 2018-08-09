Advisor Kumar holds grievances redressal camp at JKGGC in Srinagar

SRINAGAR:
Continuing the Governments public outreach programme, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar held grievance redressal camp at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonwar where he interacted with several public delegations and individuals, here today.
The deputations comprising civil society groups, casual workers of various department, political migrants, public delegations from different districts including Srinagar, Anantnag, Kupwara, Kulgam, Budgam Ganderbal, Pulwama, Rajouri and individuals in large number met the Advisor, flagged their issues for redressal.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing and assured to examine the demands and redress all the genuine concerns. The issues projected by different delegations would be taken up with the concerned departments for immediate redressal, he added.