Advisor Kumar holds grievance redressal camp

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 23:

 Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar conducted a Public Grievance redressal camp at JK Governor's Grievance Camp at Church Lane, Sonwar, here today.
Several public deputations and individuals met the Advisor and registered their grievances, concerns and issues for their early resolution.
The Advisor listened to the issues/demands of the people and assured them of early resolution of the genuine concerns. He asked the officers to regularly follow the issues with the concerned department and ensure prompt redressal by them.

 

 

 

