Advisor Kumar hears public delegations, individuals

Assures people of timely resolution of issues; Asks officers to act on grievances
Assures people of timely resolution of issues; Asks officers to act on grievances
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 19:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today held Grievance Redressal Camp at JK Governor's Grievance Cell where he met several public delegations and individuals who apprised him about their issues and demands.
During the Public Grievance Camp, 20 delegations and 27 individuals turned up at JKGGC to apprise the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based redressal of the same in time-bound manner.
A delegation from Shekhpora, Budgam met the Advisor and raised issues pertaining to the development of their area.
Members of Dard Shin Community from Kangan, Ganderbal requested for granting Schedule Tribe status to their community.
The delegation of FMPHW's put forth their issue and requested for its timely redressal.
Residents of Wussan, Dobiwar, Karhama, Manglora, Tarhama and adjoining villages of Tehsil Kunzar in Baramullah sought the Advisor's intervention in establishing Trauma Centre and Maternity Hospital in their area.
A delegation from Kishtwar apprised the Advisor of their issue and called for release of funds for construction of wooden bridges at Kalertal & Humpeth Nallah in Warwan Block which were damaged in 2017 floods.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Inspectors working in Forest Protection Force presented their case of delay in promotion and sought the Advisor's intervention as the promotion is pending for the last many years.
The delegation of Data Entry Operators, Tally Operators & Drivers working for J&K Building & Other Construction Worker Welfare Board requested the Advisor for regularization of their services.
Parents of the Graduates in Radiography met the Advisor and sought his intervention in creation of posts of Radiographer so that the candidates be engaged in various government health institutions in the state. They also urged for incorporation of degree in Radiography as eligibility in the recruitment rules.
Various other public delegations and individuals hailing from various parts of the state apprised the Advisor of their grievances, issues and demands and sought their early redress.
Individuals who met the Advisor put forth their demands which mainly include release of wages, release of timber, financial assistance, house for homeless under CSS, regularization of services, water & power supply, flood relief, health services, road connectivity etc.
Advisor K Vijay Kumar gave them a patient hearing and said that their grievances/demands would be examined and the concerned departments will be asked to redress all of their genuine concerns.
He also passed on spot instructions in few cases to concerned officers/departments to look into the grievances raised by the people at the camp and to resolve them in timely manner.
K Vijay Kumar assured the people who turned up at the camp with grievances/demands that serious effort is being made to resolve the issues of the people for which all the departments have been directed to seriously look into the issues and to act on accordingly.