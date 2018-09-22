Advisor Kumar for timely completion of projects

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 21:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, on Friday asked the officials to swiftly complete the ongoing projects in district Udhmapur.
According to an official, Kumar visited Udhampur to review the progress of major developmental projects, implementation of flagship schemes in the district.
The Advisor convened a meeting with the district officers of various departments to review the project-wise status of all ongoing developmental projects.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu Dr. S D Singh, DDC Udhampur Ravinder Kumar, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Bhim Sen Tuti, SSP Udhampur Rayees Mohammed Bhat, ADDC Arvind Sharma, ADC Gurvinderjeet Singh, CPO Rajeev Bhushan, ACR SonuPargal, ACD Noor Alam besides other senior officers were present in the meeting, the official said.
DDC Udhampur gave a detailed presentation and highlighted sector-wise progress of major projects and key flagship schemes of different sectors like PDD, Health, Forest, Sports, Education and Agriculture taken up in the district, said the official.
DDC apprised the Advisor about the status of all ongoing projects in the district which includes Holy Devika project, construction of Subash Stadium, EOC building, Solid Waste Management Plant, Amusement Park at Sangoor, Motorable bridge Chenani-Champari, GNM school, 50 bedded MCH wing at District Hospital, Nursing College, Cold Storage building at Champari in Chenani.
Kumar while reviewing the status of the projects held detailed discussions with the concerned officers and asked for close monitoring of the works for their timely completion.
All these projects are of public importance and the completion should not be delayed because of any reason, he added.
While discussing the functioning of health department, the Advisor said that doctors and paramedics will be recruited shortly and shortage of staff will be resolved soon. He asked the health department to work with dedication towards ensuring better health care facilities to the people in the district.
He directed to furnish the details of physical and financial status including requirement of additional funds to his office so that funds can be arranged for their early completion. The projects should not be delayed just because of non-availability of funds and once completed must be dedicated to people for their use.
DDC informed the meeting that 05 play grounds have been completed last year while as 85 play grounds are proposed for this year. For completion of works at Subash stadium, Kumar directed to Executive Engineer PWD to get architectural design approved from CBRI Rurkee within a week time.
Kumar also directed him to follow up the matter with the concerned quarters for demand of funds required for completion of Chenani-Champari motorable bridge and to submit a status report within 3 days positively.
Regarding Solid Waste Management Plant at Mand, the Advisor directed the concerned officer for early auction of the trees falling in the alignment of approach road so that cutting of trees could be ensured at the earliest. He asked the DFO to follow up the matter with Director Social Forestry and to submit status report of the same.
He directed the forest department to plant more trees in the district especially alongside the National Highway to increase the green cover.
DDC informed the Advisor that number of departments were able to achieve 100% target but a few lagged behind owing to some bottlenecks in their respective projects. K Vijay Kumar asked for removing all bottlenecks and ensure pace of works on the projects. He directed for regular field visits to get feedback regarding implementation of various Government schemes meant for welfare of the people and stressed on need-based development of far flung areas of the district.
The Advisor appreciated the efforts of district administration for effective implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes in different sectors.
Addressing the meeting, the Advisor asked the officers for proper and judicious utilization of funds by ensuring time bound completion of development works and flagship schemes. He asked the DDC to hold review meetings on regular basis to assess the progress of different schemes being executed for the welfare of people.
While taking the review of upcoming Urban Local Bodies elections, the DDC informed the Advisor that 68 polling stations would be established at different locations of 41 wards. 55 ROs & AROs have been appointed for smooth conduct of ULB Election, DDC informed the meeting.
During the visit, Legislators Pawan Kumar Gupta and Dina Nath Bhagat also met the Advisor and projected demands of their respective constituencies. The Advisor assured the MLAs for early resolution of their genuine demands, the official added.
Later, the Advisor met around 10 public delegations of different areas includes Panchari, Moungri, Latti, Chenani, Ramnagar, Udhampur, Dudu, Basantgarh, SudhMahdev, Mantalai who apprised the Advisor of their concerns and demands.
Kumar gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the delegations and assured them that their demands will be resolved on priority basis, said the official.