Advisor Kumar for monitoring performance of teachers

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 12:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, on Monday called for monitoring the performance of the teaching staff and felicitating those producing best results both in academics and other activities.
According to an official, he said this as he visited Police Public School in Miran Sahib and reviewed its functioning with the school management.
The official added Administrative Officer PPS Jammu IGP Danesh Rana, AIG Welfare Manoj Kumar, Director PPS P.S. Isac Daniel Principal PPS Renuka Guleria, senior Police officers, teachers and other staff were present on the occasion.
The Advisor while reviewing the functioning of the institution enquired about the facilities being provided to the students, the official added.
Principal of the School and other officers informed the Advisor about the steps being taken to further improve the standards of education and make it an institution which caters to the educational needs and overall personality development of the students in a real manner, said the official.
Kumar was also given brief of the performance of the students in academics and other co-curricular activities, the official added.
The Advisor, as per the official, asked the School management to felicitate the best performing students so that they can motivate others also.
He said that senior students of the school must be encouraged to teach the junior students there by making strong relationship and building sense of responsibility in them.
The Advisor sought details of human resource available in the school including teachers and other non-teaching staff.
Principal of the school also raised various concerns/issues pertaining to the infrastructural development of the institution. The Advisor asked the Administrative officer to look into the issues and take action accordingly, the official said.
K Vijay Kumar complimented the School management for showing brilliant performance in the board exams. He hoped that with the continuous efforts of the management and students, it would become the best educational institution of the state.
Meanwhile, the Advisor also interacted with the teachers of the school undergoing Activity Based Learning Training Programme being conducted by Dr M.P. Vijay Kumar, IAS (Retd).