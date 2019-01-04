Advisor Kumar for creating synergy in work to achieve optimum results

Chairs meeting of divisional heads of Kashmir province
SRINAGAR:
Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar on Thursday chaired a meeting of the divisional heads (directors) of Kashmir province to review the progress of projects and schemes being implemented by their respective departments.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan, Director General, Youth Services and Sports (YSS), Dr Saleem-ur-Rahman, Director Rural Development Department, Director Horticulture, Director Agriculture, Director Health Services, Regional Director Social Forestry Department, Regional Director Environment, Ecology and Remote Sensing, Chief Conservator Forest (Kashmir), Chief Engineers of PDD, PHE, R&B, I&FC, MED, besides the officials from Sports council, Geology and Mining, YSS, Soil Conservation Department, Wildlife Protection Department, Pollution Control Board and others attended the meeting.
The Advisor sought the department-wise detail of projects and the achievements made till date. Seeking the detail and the issues faced in execution of languishing and new projects, Advisor Kumar asked all the departments to prepare the list so that a mechanism is formulated to complete these projects at the earliest. He instructed the officials to create synergy in their work to facilitate completion of the works in a systematic manner. Meanwhile, the Advisor emphasized on the involvement of Kashmir youth in sports activities on a bigger scale. He directed the YSS department to expedite the development of sports infrastructure in South Kashmir and encourage maximum youth to take part in the sports activities.
He said the youth of South Kashmir have shown excellent performance in the recently declared Matriculation results, despite unfavorable law and order situation in the area.
The Advisor was informed that a good number of youths participated in sports activities in the year 2018, while massive sports infrastructure is being developed at across Kashmir which will encourage more youth to take up sports.