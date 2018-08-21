Advisor Kumar flags off dental professionals’ team of SAFE HANDS

‘Team to hold free checkup, dental health awareness at orphanages’
‘Team to hold free checkup, dental health awareness at orphanages’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 20:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today flagged off a team of dental professionals of SAFE HANDS Dental Health and Awareness Centre for conducting dental awareness and free checkup program at different orphanages in Srinagar and Budgam district.
As part of its endeavor to spread awareness among people regarding dental health, SAFE HANDS has deputed 2 mobile vans along with 4 dental surgeon and 5 paramedics to conduct the free dental check-up of children at various orphanages in these two districts.
During the week-long programme, the team will conduct a free dental checkup and also aware children about the importance of good dental health.
Before flagging off the team, the Advisor interacted with the doctors, who apprised him of the activities that will be carried out during the programme. He expressed his best wishes to the team and appreciated their efforts for holding free checkup programme and spreading awareness among people.
Dr Tieka Rasheed of SAFE HANDS along with his team members were present on the occasion.