Advisor Kumar felicitates silver medal winner Meenal Gupta

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 03:
Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar today felicitated commonwealth Silver Medal Winner in Under-16 chess championship 2018.
Meenal and his father, Atul Gupta met the advisor at Civil Secretariat in Jammu. The advisor presented a momento to the young champion and congratulated her for her exceptional performance in common wealth games and also wished her good luck for the upcoming events.
Meenal Gupta, a young chess player of the state is the first female champion from the state to win silver in Commonwealth silver medalist and also became the first chess player from the state to qualify for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Award for winning an international medal in a sports event recognized by the Government of India.
The advisor interacted with the young champion and inquired from her about her experiences, career and the future plans. She dedicated her success to her parents who according to her, rendered her all possible support to reach to the place where she is today. She informed the advisor that she is now preparing for the upcoming World Junior Chess Championship schedules to be held in Turkey next month. Advisor gave her his best wishes and hoped that she will showcase her talent at higher platforms and will win more awards for the country.
While assuring every possible support from the government to the youngsters like Meenal, advisor said the government is keen to promote sports in the state that will not only help the youngsters to showcase their talent but will help them in imbibing sportsmanship among the youth and in the He said the victory of Meenal will prove as a source of inspiration for other young sportspersons especially girls to take interest in sports activities.