Advisor Kumar discusses issues of GMC Srinagar, associated hospitals

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today chaired a meeting to discuss various issues pertaining to Govt Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and its Associated Hospitals.

The meeting was attended by in-charge Principal GMC Srinagar Dr Parvaiz Ahmad, Managing Director JKMSCL Shiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Secretary H&ME Ghulam Rasool Mir, Medical Superintendent GMC Srinagar and other concerned officers.

Deliberate discussions were held on various issues for the overall development of GMC Srinagar and its associated hospitals. Issues were taken up for discussion institution wise and directions were issued to the concerned for their redressal.

Up-gradation of various existing health facilities at GMC Srinagar and its associated hospitals, requirement of man power, requirement of funds for completion of already initiated projects, approval for new projects, procurement of drugs, machinery and equipments were the main issues which were addressed in the meeting.

The Advisor gave directions to the concerned officers so that these issues would be redressed in timely manner and also asked them to follow them at the concerned quarters. He asked in-charge Principal GMC to send proposals for the new projects they have discussed so that same can be forwarded for their approval.

He asked him to closely monitor the ongoing projects to ensure their timely completion.

MD JKMSCL was directed to provide the drugs, machinery as demanded by these health institutions at the earliest and to simplify the procedure of procurement. He also asked him to hold regular interactions with the hospital administrations separately once in a month so that things move on in a right direction.