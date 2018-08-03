Advisor Kumar declares open Inter-Zonal District Level Tourney at Budgam

‘Sports stadium to be constructed in every district’
‘Sports stadium to be constructed in every district’
BUDGAM, AUGUST 02:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today declared open Inter Zonal District Level Tournaments at Budgam in which hundreds of students from various schools are participating.
The tournament is being organized by Youth Services & Sports Department in coordination with the district administration.
The district level competitions are being held in the discipline of Kabaddi, Kho-Kho for Boys/Girls under the age group of 14-17 years and Dodge Ball, Net Ball & Throw Ball under the age group of 17-19 years.
District Development Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Director General Youth Services & Sports Sheikh Fayaz, SSP Budgam Tejinder Singh, ADDC Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, ADC Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Joint Director YSS Bashir Ahmed, DYSS Officer Balbir Singh and other senior officers of the district and police administration were present during the inauguration ceremony.
Addressing the players, K Vijay Kumar appreciated the efforts of YSS and district administration in organizing such kind of sports activities in the district. He said that these competitions will promote sports culture among the school children. The Advisor also interacted with the players and wished them all the best for the games.
He expressed satisfaction over the sports calendar prepared by the district administration for engagement of youth in sports and other activities for their overall development.
While encouraging the children for taking part in sports activities, the Advisor said that the Deputy Commissioner of the district is herself a sports person and she should be looked as role model for others. He said there is no dearth of talent in the state as many players from Budgam and other districts have brought laurels to the state.
Focus is being laid on developing sports infrastructure in the state including construction of sports stadiums in every district, said Advisor Kumar adding that to ensure maximum participation of the youth in sports activities, the District Level Sports Task Force has been constituted in all the districts and also at Divisional Level.
On the occasion, the Advisor also felicitated local players who have won medals in different games at the national and international level which includes Mohammad Saleem Kumar, silver medalist in Junior World Wushu Championship held in Brazil, Noor-ul-Haya, Asian Gold Medalist (Sqay Martial Art), AayatAhlam, Asian Gold Medalist (Sqay Martial Art) and Mohammad Aatif, Asian Bronze Medalist (Sqay Martial Art).
About 1728 school children from various schools of the district from 12 zones are participating in the events. The selected players would further represent the District in the State Level, Provincial level competitions to be held at different places in the state.
DDC while addressing the gathering thanked the Advisor K Vijay Kumar for visiting the district and declaring the tournament open. She said that the presence of Advisor Kumar on today’s occasion must encourage the children for their maximum participation in various kinds of activities being organized by the district administration.
DG YSS Sheikh Fayaz gave brief of the activities which are being organized by the department of YSS in the state and at district level. He said that the calendar of activities has been prepared for 2018-19 at School, Zonal, District and Provincial level and accordingly events are being organized ensuring maximum participation of youth.