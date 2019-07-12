Advisor Kumar condoles death of cricketer

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar has condoled the death of a 19 year old cricketer who died while playing a match in Anantnag district being organized by the Youth Services & Sports department.

Advisor K Vijay Kumar who is holding the charge of Sports department termed the incident as unfortunate. In his condolence message, he offered his condolences to the deceased family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

The Advisor directed the Youth Services & Sports department to provide all possible help and support to the bereaved family.

The incident occurred when the match was being played between Budgam and Baramulla teams. Jahangir Ahmad War, resident of Goshbugh Pattan in Baramulla was struck in the neck by a ball while playing a match during ongoing cricket tournament in Anantnag and suffered injuries.

After being hit by the ball despite being fully equipped with protective gears including helmet, the player was immediately taken facility where he was declared brought dead.