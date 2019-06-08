Advisor Kumar chairs high-level meet to discuss arrangements

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar Friday chaired a high level meeting to discuss the security and other related arrangements for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to commence from 1st July 2019.

The official spokesperson said the meeting was attended by DGP Dilbag Singh, Additional Secretary Home (GOI), Gyanesh Kumar, GOC XI Corps Lt Gen J. S. Dhillon, CEO SASB Umang Narula, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, ADGP CID Dr B. Srinivas, ADGP Security Munir Ahmad Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, IGP Traffic Alok Kumar, IGP Kashmir S P Pani, senior officers of Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma and IGP Jammu M K Sinha attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussions were held on all important aspects related to the security arrangements for the Yatra. Further, the role and responsibilities of all the security agencies involved in making security related arrangements were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

All the participants also provided their valuable inputs and suggestions for strengthening the security grid and providing foolproof security cover to yatris during their forward and return journey.

With regard to other arrangements for the pilgrims to be made by the civil administration, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir gave a detailed presentation and assured that arrangements be put in place well in time so that the pilgrims would not face any inconvenience during their yatra period in the state.

Advisor K Vijay Kumar stressed the need for all concerned agencies to maintain effective coordination among themselves to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming Yatra. "It is our collective responsibility to put in sincere efforts to ensure the security of the pilgrims coming to the state to perform Shri Amarnathji Yatra," he added.

He asked all the senior officers to take regular review meetings with the field functionaries and other staff so that any deficiency if reported is rectified well in time.



