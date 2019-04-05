Advisor Kumar briefs Governor

Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Thursday.
Kumar briefed Governor about various administrative issues relating to the departments under his charge and the to-date status of law and order situation in the State.
Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Thursday.
Kumar briefed Governor about various administrative issues relating to the departments under his charge and the to-date status of law and order situation in the State.