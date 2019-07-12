Advisor Kumar attends World Population Day celebrations at KU

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To commemorate the World Population Day, a program was organized by NSS unit of Kashmir University on Thursday. World Population day is an annual event, observed on July 11 every year, which seeks to raise awareness about global population issues.

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion whiles as Vice Chancellor Kashmir University Prof. Talat Ahmad was the guest of honor.

Registrar Kashmir University, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Coordinator NSS KU, Prof Shamim Ahmad Shah, senior faculty members from KU, other colleges and NSS volunteers were present on the occasion to celebrate this global event.

The major objective behind observing World Population Day is to focus the attention on the consequences of increasing population and how it affects the overall development plans and programs.

Addressing the gathering, the Advisor highlighted important factors, consequences of increasing population and its threat to the society and also listed out some suggestions to tackle with these important issues related to the benefit of humankind.

He said that the world population has reached a staggering 7.7 billion mark and India too has contributed in a big way with 1.37 billion people in the current year.

While discussing the issues related increasing population, the Advisor said that keeping in mind the figure, the population has to be smartly managed. He highlighted that a particular age group, very productive, falling between 50-65 years is declined and this crisis of today’s ageing population need to be tackled in an effective manner.

Complimenting the Vice Chancellor for having high ratio of women students in the Kashmir University, he said that because of the population distortion, productivity is going to decline and if women population which is very active comes into the workforce or enter into the productive area, this imbalance would surely be controlled.

If the strength, zeal and energy of women come into play, the whole humankind would be benefitted, he added.

VC KU Prof Talat Ahmad while speaking on the occasion congratulated the students and faculty for the achievements they have registered. He said it is a matter of pride for KU that it has more participation of women students and women population needs to be strengthened for which the university is doing its best.

“Our women students are performing exceptionally well at every platform,” the VC added.

“No child to be left without education and our approach towards women child and women empowerment should be positive,” the VC said adding that KU is regularly carrying out activities related to women related social issues and making people aware of these important issues.

Later, the Advisor delivered a special lecture on ‘Leadership Skills’ which was attended by head of various departments, senior faculty and students of the department of Management Studies of Kashmir University.