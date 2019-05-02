About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Kumar assures smooth transportation of fruits, vegetables

Advisor Vijay Kumar has assured the fruit and vegetable dealers that the supply on Srinagar – Jammu highway their produce will not be interrupted.
In a statement, General Secretary The New Kashmir Fruit Association of Muhammad Ayoub Bhat said their president Bashir Ahmad Basheer led the delegation of Anil Kumar, Muhammad Ayoub Bhat, Choudhary Mohammad Shahid and Muhammad Yaseen Bhat a detailed meeting with Advisor Vijay Kumar at Circuit House, Srinagar on Wednesday.
He said IGP Kashmir SP Pani and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary were also present.
“During the discussions of the meeting the situation of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and comfort movement of traffic of fresh fruits and vegetables on Srinagar Jammu highway to and fro was discussed in threadbare.”
He said the Advisor assured them that all efforts are in progress for uninterrupted transportation of fresh fruit and vegetable to and fro on Srinagar-Jammu Highway.
“Advisor further assured that high level meeting is also being held in order to regulate the traffic of fresh fruit and vegetable laden trucks on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway more conveniently for the purpose of comfort and un-interrupted traffic of fresh Fruit/ vegetable so that the Valley Based Fruit/Vegetable Growers/Dealers may not face any inconvenience.”
“We are grateful to Vijay Kumar, SP Pani, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary giving patient hearing with expectations of implementation of decisions taken in today’s meeting.”

;