Advisor Kumar asks forces to avoid civilian casualties during operations

‘Troops must exercise restraint’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 16:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar Sunday took a detailed review of law and order situation and other security related issues in Valley at a meeting convened at Police Control Room (PCR) Srinagar.
The meeting was attended by Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh; ADGP Law & Order Muneer Ahmed Khan; IGP Kashmir S P Pani; DIG Central Kashmir Range; SSP Srinagar; SP South and other concerned officers.
Advisor Kumar took a detailed review of the latest security scenario and the situation arising due to killing of seven civilians in forces firing during clashes near encounter site at Sirnoo area of Pulwama yesterday.
He discussed with senior officers various measures undertaken to maintain law and order in the Valley.
DGP and other senior police officers briefed the Advisor about the latest security scenario and other issues pertaining to the maintenance of law and order in the valley.
Addressing the police officers, Advisor Kumar stressed upon ensuring effective coordination and synergy between the agencies.
He asked for exercising restraint, so as to avoid civilian casualties and collateral damage while carrying out anti-militancy operations, security related drills in the valley.