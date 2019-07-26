Advisor Khan visits IUST, interacts with students, faculty

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor Farooq Ahmad Khan Thursday visited Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora and interacted with faculty and students at the varsity.

The official spokesperson said expressing his satisfaction over the various start-ups initiated at the university; he said that the university should play a critical role in nurturing budding entrepreneurs. In this regard he said that the Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC) of the university needs to come up with novel ideas to create a conducive environment for entrepreneurship in the State.

On the occasion, students presented various perfumes developed at the university. While complimenting the students, he asked them to be torchbearers in the path of entrepreneurship and be employers instead of job seekers. He asked the students who are working on various entrepreneurship ideas to focus on branding, product design and product placement.

Advisor Khan asked students that they should focus on various marketing strategies so that they can compete with best brands in the world.

He assured the Vice-Chancellor of IUST of all possible support from the Government in their future endeavors. Vice-Chancellor IUST while briefed the Advisor about the functioning of the varsity. He also apprised the Advisor about the various issues being faced by the university and sought their redressal at an earliest.

Secretary Higher Education Department Talat Parvez Rohella accompanied the Advisor during his visit to the university.

