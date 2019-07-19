About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Khan not to use BP vehicle

 The newly appointed Advisor to Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan has decided not to use bullet proof vehicle while moving in Srinagar city and Jammu.
Khan said he would not like to have any pilot vehicle, bullet proof escort and bullet proof sitting vehicle while moving in Srinagar city and districts of Jammu.
Therefore, he said, he is returning these vehicles.
However, he said the escort and BP vehicle will be used only during his visits to other districts of Kashmir.

 

 

;