Advisor K Vijay Kumar interacts with John Abraham

Urges film fraternity to revive its ‘old connection’ with JK
Urges film fraternity to revive its ‘old connection’ with JK
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 25:
Advisor to the Governor K Vijay Kumar Saturday urged the Bollywood film producers to rediscover the J&K as a favorite destination for film shoots.
He said this while interacting with Bollywood actor John Abraham in Srinagar. The actor is in the valley for shooting a film.
The advisor welcomed the actor in the valley for shooting and urged the country’s premier film fraternity to return to Kashmir for film shootings to revive the old connection of Bollywood with Kashmir valley. He said all major movies through the Sixties till late Eighties were shot in Kashmir, which enjoyed the top position in the country’s tourism sector. He said State was eager to revive its association with the Bollywood and assured all the possible facilities to them.
He assured the Bollywood’s big production houses of State Administration's full support in facilitating their shooting plans and itineraries in the State.
John Abraham on the occasion narrated his experience in the valley during his stay and hoped that producers will return to Kashmir for shooting as it is the best place for the purpose.