Advisor K Vijay Kumar hears public grievances at Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 29:
As a part of the extensive public outreach programme, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar attended to public grievances at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, here today.
Several deputations comprising civil society groups, public delegations and individuals from different districts of the valley met the Advisor and brought into his notice various issues of public importance.
A deputation of Medical Supply Traders Federation sought his intervention for release of pending payments against the supply orders placed by the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation.
The delegation from village Abahama in Pulwama district said that 40 kanals of common land was donated for the purpose of construction of a playground in the area. They requested for expediting the construction process so that the youth of the village and adjoining areas would be benefited from the facility.
Another deputation of Sanitation Workers from SKIMS, Soura met the Advisor and put forth their demand for regularization.
A deputation from the Shia community requested for installation of High Mast lights in view of upcoming Muharram and other necessary arrangements.
Representatives from a private Nursing College requested for directing the concerned department to conduct an inspection of the college for further process.
A deputation of casual laborers from the Power Development Department also represented their case for regularization.
Public delegations from various districts met the Advisor and asked for resolving the developmental issues in their respective areas.
Individuals in large number also attended the public grievance camp and raised their issues mainly includes SRO 43 cases, flood relief, construction of lane & drain, speeding up of notification of vacancies for various posts, inclusion of family members in migrant relief list, sanctioning of Anganwari centre, financial assistance, accommodation to political prisoners, sanctioning of power transformer, house for homeless, construction of road etc.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations, individuals and assured to examine the demands and redress all of their genuine concerns. He said the issues projected by different delegations would be taken up with the concerned departments for immediate redressal.
He also assured that the issues pertaining to departments other than his purview will be forwarded to the concerned for timely action.