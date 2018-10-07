Advisor Ganai vows to promote Kashmiri language

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Oct 06:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Saturday said parents have to play vital role to teach mother tongue to their children and vowed to promote Kashmiri language.
“Urdu has replaced Kashmiri in majority of households in Valley. We should promote and preserve our mother tongue,” he said while addressing a gathering here at Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Auditorium.
Ganai was speaking on the release of poet Dr Syed Amin Tabish’s album “Doad Te Dug” during a function organized by Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with the DIPR.
The Advisor said, Kashmiri language should be taught to students at school level in a mission mode. He said at Government level everything will be done to promote all the regional languages of J&K, including Kashmiri.”
“It depends on our poets, writers and literary persons to create interest in mother tongue which will lead to increase in the interest of people,” he said.
Ganai said, in Jammu, they will also work for Dogri language to be taught at the secondary level, he said adding there is a requirement of Urdu teachers in schools.
“We will work also for the Urdu language as it is the official language of the state,” he said.
Congratulating Dr Syed Amin Tabish for bringing out his poetry collection in the form of a musical album, Ganai said poetry has enriched Kashmiri literature.
He also praised the singers who performed at the function.
The event was presided over by renowned poet and writer Prof. Rehman Rahi. Rahi cherished the writer for his poetic collection.
“Very few people know about Dr Syed Amin Tabish as a poet, apart from his professional duties. He has written a book ‘Karwan-i-Hussain’ when he was only 17 years of age, said Rahi. He later recited few stanzas from his poetic collection.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tabish said, through mother tongue, one can learn and understand other languages.
He said even dreams, thoughts and beliefs one sees only in his or her mother tongue.
“Every language in the world represents a specific culture, melody and colour of the society. It is our responsibility to preserve this asset for future generations,” said Tabish.
He said noted poets and writers across the world were doctors, citing examples of Shakespeare, Oliver Wendell, and John Keats.
Dr Tabish said there is a need to preserve mother tongue as the death of mother tongue is considered to be the death of a community.
“People are known by their contribution towards literature. Greek authors have influenced human history by their literature,” he said.
On the occasion, Secretary JKAACL, Dr Aziz Hajni highlighted the importance of Kashmiri language and stressed on need to promote the language.
He said it is a moment of celebration for a poet when his work is being released and Tabish’s poetry is his biggest contribution towards Kashmiri language.
Earlier, Inayat Gul presented a paper on Tabish’s life and achievements.
The singers who performed on the occasion include Waheed Jeelani, Kaisar Nizami, Muneer Mir, Shazia Bashir and Shaheen Mumtaz.
The event was hosted by broadcaster Rashid Nizami and vote of thanks was presented by JKAACL Chief Editor Urdu, Mohammad Ashraf Tak.
The function was attended by Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Medical College and number of poets, music lovers, artists and journalists.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com