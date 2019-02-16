Advisor Ganai visits residence of Mufti Azam, conveys condolences to bereaved family

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 15:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, today visited the residence of late Mufti Bashiruddin at Bachpora, Soura, to convey his condolences to the bereaved family of the Grand Mufti.
Paying rich tributes, the Advisor described late Mufti Azam as a respected religious scholar and a great human being who will be remembered for his immense contribution in social and religious spheres of the State. He also conveyed his sympathies to the family members, especially his son Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.