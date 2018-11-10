Advisor Ganai visits Pulwama, takes stock of damages to horticulture, agriculture sectors

Rising Kashmir NewsPULWAMA, NOVEMBER 09:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganie Friday visited Pulwama to have a first-hand appraisal of the assessment of damage to horticulture and agriculture sectors in the district.
He was accompanied by Vice-Chancellor SKUAST, Nazir Ahmad Malik, Director Horticulture, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, Director Agriculture, Syed Aijaz Indrabi, Director Sericulture, Gulzar Shabnam, Director Horticulture Marketing and Planning Syed Shahnaz Bukhari, DC Pulwama G.M Dar, SSP Pulwama Chandan Kohli and other senior officers from various departments were present during the visit.
The Advisor interacted with various delegations from all across the district to put forth their grievances regarding the damage caused by unprecedented snowfall.
On the occasion, deputations from Pulwama Town, Tral, Sangarwani, Bamnoo Reshipora, Barsoo, Tengpona and other villages put forth their demands including compensation for orchardists, adequate staff for District Hospital, uninterrupted electricity, drinking water facility, construction of community hall, availability of K-oil, demolition of encroachments in the town.
A deputation of Shahabad, Khankhah, Kandi Sangerwani, Bamnoo, Tengpona, Bonura village demanded immediate assessment of losses suffered by the farmers due to recent snowfall.
Another deputation from Awantipora demanded redressal of pending demands of the area including up-gradation of PHC, digging of borewells and adequate irrigation facility to the agricultural land in the area.
The Advisor directed Horticulture Director and officials of Horticulture Department to deploy scientists, experts and field officials and have spot inspection of all the places where from the damages have been reported and assess the losses including future fruit-bearing capacity and age factors of partially damaged trees.
Besides, he also stressed on technical support by the experts for binding of damaged trees for their recovery. He also directed SE PDD to ensure restoration of electricity in the district immediately.
He also stressed upon all departments to be prepared and keep men and machinery ready to tackle any situation arising due to inclement weather conditions. He directed Director Horticulture Marketing and planning make arrangements for hassle-free plying of fruit trucks along the national highway and ensure other necessary measures for their speedy transit outside the state.
Earlier, Advisor visited Lethpora and took stock of the damage occurred to saffron crop. On the occasion, Saffron growers demanded the assessment of loss and compensation for the losses due to untimely snowfall.
The Advisor called for management of saffron cultivation and modernization of agriculture department so that the heritage of saffron town could be preserved.